Maryland approves settlement in state police discrimination case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials approved a $2.75 million settlement on Wednesday to resolve a federal investigation into discriminatory hiring practices affecting Black and female applicants to the Maryland State Police.

The settlement, approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works, will include changes to the ways applicants are tested.

Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat who chairs the three-member board, said the federal investigation began in 2022 before he took office last year and that his administration pledged to fully cooperate from the start.

“Over the past 19 months, we have worked in complete partnership with the Department of Justice to bring this matter to a close and also to establish a plan forward that will ensure that this will not happen again,” Moore said.

The state police have faced other discrimination allegations in recent years. Officers previously sued the Maryland State Police alleging widespread discrimination over promotions and in disciplinary actions.

In the current case, the Justice Department alleged that the state police used a written test that discriminated against Black candidates and a physical fitness test that discriminated against female applicants.

The tests disqualified Black and female applicants from the hiring process at significantly disproportionate rates, and the U.S. attorney’s office concluded that these tests violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. Title VII is a federal statute that prohibits employment discrimination based on race, sex, color, national origin, and religion.

The agreement must still be approved by a federal judge.

Col. Roland Butler, superintendent of the Maryland State Police, told the Board of Public Works that the discriminatory practices against 48 people were found to be unintentional, but that discrimination of any form “has no place in the Maryland State Police.”

“We are working closely with our DOJ partners to adopt new testing procedures in accordance with this consent decree,” Butler said.

Since the governor appointed him to lead the agency last year, Butler said he has been working with his leadership team to modernize the agency’s practices “to renew commitment to transparency and accountability and to uplift the culture of policing in the spirit of strength and service.”

“Today, we take yet another meaningful step forward to accomplish this objective,” Butler said.

Sarah Marquardt, an assistant U.S. attorney in Maryland who worked on the investigation, said the Justice Department and the Maryland State Police worked cooperatively throughout the process.

In addition to the monetary payout, the agreement also requires the state police to hire up to 25 applicants who were unfairly disqualified by the previous tests and who successfully complete the new trooper screening and selection process.

“Equal employment opportunities in law enforcement are not just a core civil right but essential to ensuring that those who serve reflect the rich racial and gender diversity of the communities they are sworn to protect,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Right’s Division. “The underrepresentation of Blacks and women in law enforcement undermines public safety and runs contrary to the principle of equal opportunity.”

By BRIAN WITTE

Associated Press