Nearly $32 million awarded for a large-scale solar project in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A solar project benefitting the University of Arkansas system is receiving nearly $32 million for what’s expected to be the largest commercial and industrial solar project in the state’s history.

Climate United, a national nonprofit coalition, announced Tuesday that the pre-construction financing would be awarded to Scenic Hill Solar for the project. It is the coalition’s first investment from the nearly $7 billion it received from the Environmental Protection Agency’s National Clean Investment Fund.

The investment fund was created by the landmark climate law, the Inflation Reduction Act, which was passed in 2022 and signed by President Joe Biden.

“We are proud to finance this landmark clean energy project that will generate cost savings that benefit students, stimulate economic development in rural areas, and position Arkansas as a leader in our clean energy future.” Beth Bafford, CEO of Climate United, said in a statement.

The project will include the construction of 18 solar power plants, which are expected to save the UA system more than $120 million in energy costs over the next 25 years, according to Climate United. The project will benefit over 70,000 students and 17,000 employees across multiple campuses.

“This is a historic moment for solar power development in Arkansas, the Natural State,” Scenic Hill Solar CEO Bill Halter said. “The partnership with Climate United is helping our company build the most ambitious and complex solar power development in Arkansas history.”