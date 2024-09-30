This week: job openings, Nike earnings and September jobs report

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week.

JOB OPENINGS

On Tuesday, the Labor Department releases data on job openings for August.

In July, there were about 7.7 million open jobs posted, down from 7.9 million in June and the fewest since January 2021. Openings have fallen steadily this year, from nearly 8.8 million in January. Analysts are expecting job postings fell again in August, though modestly.

JOLTS job openings, in millions, by month:

March: 8.36

April: 7.92

May: 8.23

June: 7.91

July: 7.67

Aug. (est.): 7.73

Source: FactSet

NIKE REPORTS

Sportswear giant Nike reports its first-quarter earnings after the closing bell on Tuesday.

Analysts forecast that Oregon-based Nike profit fell sharply to 52 cents per share in the period. Nike’s stock has lost about 17% this year and this month it named Elliott Hill as its president and CEO, replacing John Donahoe.

HIRING

The Labor Department serves up its comprehensive September jobs report Friday before markets open.

Analysts are forecasting that U.S. employers added 145,000 jobs in September, up slightly from August. With inflation largely tamed, the Federal Reserve recently issued its first interest rate cut in four years as it shifts its focus to supporting the broader economy and a cooling labor market.

Nonfarm payrolls, monthly change, seasonally adjusted:

April: 108,000

May: 216,000

June: 118,000

July: 89,000

Aug.: 142,000

Sept. (est.): 145,000

Source: FactSet.

By The Associated Press