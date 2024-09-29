A handcuffed Long Island man steals a patrol car after drunk driving arrest, police say

NEW YORK (AP) — A Long Island man facing arrest for drunk driving managed to escape police custody after slipping his handcuffs over his head and stealing a patrol car, according to New York police.

He was later apprehended in a cemetery miles away and placed under arrest again.

The 37-year-old man was pulled over by state troopers at around 5:30 a.m. Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence. After failing a sobriety test, he was arrested, handcuffed and put in the back of a police vehicle, officials said.

While officers weren’t looking, the man “managed to slip his handcuffs to the front, freed himself from the seat belt, climbed into the front seat of the patrol vehicle and drove off from the scene,” according to a statement issued by state police.

The car was later found about 3 miles (4.8 km) away, police said, while the man was located in a nearby cemetery.

He pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that included grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, unauthorized use of a vehicle and driving while intoxicated and other charges.

A message left with his attorney was not returned.

Associated Press