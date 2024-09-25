How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 9/25/2024

U.S. stocks edged back from their records as financial markets around the world take a pause following big recent moves.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Wednesday, a day after setting its latest all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite was basically flat.

Treasury yields ticked higher in the bond market after sinking the day before on a surprisingly weak update on consumer confidence. Chinese stocks rose again after soaring Tuesday on excitement about new stimulus measures, but they pared their gains through the day.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 10.67 points, or 0.2%, to 5,722.26.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 293.47 points, or 0.7%, to 41,914.75.

The Nasdaq composite rose 7.68 points, or less than 0.1%, to 18,082.21.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 26.54 points, or 1.2%, to 2,197.45.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 19.71 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 148.61 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 133.88 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 30.43 points, or 1.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 952.43 points, or 20%.

The Dow is up 4,225.21 points, or 11.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,070.85 points, or 20.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 170.38 points, or 8.4%.

The Associated Press