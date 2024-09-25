How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 9/25/2024
U.S. stocks edged back from their records as financial markets around the world take a pause following big recent moves.
The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Wednesday, a day after setting its latest all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite was basically flat.
Treasury yields ticked higher in the bond market after sinking the day before on a surprisingly weak update on consumer confidence. Chinese stocks rose again after soaring Tuesday on excitement about new stimulus measures, but they pared their gains through the day.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 fell 10.67 points, or 0.2%, to 5,722.26.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 293.47 points, or 0.7%, to 41,914.75.
The Nasdaq composite rose 7.68 points, or less than 0.1%, to 18,082.21.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 26.54 points, or 1.2%, to 2,197.45.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 19.71 points, or 0.3%.
The Dow is down 148.61 points, or 0.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 133.88 points, or 0.7%.
The Russell 2000 is down 30.43 points, or 1.4%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 952.43 points, or 20%.
The Dow is up 4,225.21 points, or 11.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,070.85 points, or 20.5%.
The Russell 2000 is up 170.38 points, or 8.4%.
The Associated Press