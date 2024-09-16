How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 9/16/2024

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at another all-time high after recouping its losses from early September.

The S&P 500 rose close to its own record, but was held back by losses in Big Tech companies like Apple and Nvidia. The Dow added 0.6% Monday, the S&P 500 rose 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.5%.

The mixed results came ahead of the most anticipated meeting of the Federal Reserve in years. More traders are betting that the Fed will cut its main interest rate Wednesday by a larger-than-usual amount in a bid to shore up the economy.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 7.07 points, or 0.1%, to 5,633.09.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 228.30 points, or 0.6%, to 41,622.08.

The Nasdaq composite fell 91.85 points, or 0.5%, to 17,592.13.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 6.68 points, or 0.3%, to 2,189.17.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 863.26 points, or 18.1%.

The Dow is up 3,932.54 points, or 10.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,580.77 points, or 17.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 162.10 points, or 8%.

The Associated Press