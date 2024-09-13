Clear
Jurors help detain a man who flees a Maine courthouse in handcuffs

By AP News
Foiled Escape-Jurors

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) — A man convicted of assaulting a child tried to flee a courthouse in Maine but two jurors and a detective quickly foiled the escape attempt.

Nicholas Carter, 31, on Wednesday ran out of the courthouse in Skowhegan while handcuffed. He had been found guilty of aggravated assault against a 14-month-old child, according to the Portland Press Herald.

A series of videos shows Carter racing down a hallway in the courthouse while still in handcuffs and dodging an individual who attempted to block him. He can then be seen fleeing the courthouse, chased by several other individuals.

Additional video shows Carter running across a parking lot and eventually appearing to trip and fall in a yard where two jurors and a detective apprehend him.

Carter had been found guilty after a three-day trial at the Somerset County Superior Courthouse.

A sentencing hearing for the aggravated assault conviction is expected in the coming weeks.

