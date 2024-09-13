Universities of Wisconsin adopt viewpoint-neutral policy for college leaders View Photo

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin leaders must limit their public statements to matters that affect school operations and maintain neutral viewpoints under a new policy that system administrators released Friday.

UW system spokesperson Mark Pitsch said in an email to The Associated Press that the policy will take effect immediately and doesn’t need the approval of the board of regents. Asked what drove the policy’s creation, Pitsch pointed to language in the policy that states the restrictions are necessary in order to uphold academic freedom and an environment where ideas can compete freely.

The move comes after UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone struck a deal in May ending pro-Palestinian campus protests. The university agreed to call for a cease-fire in Gaza and discuss cutting ties with Israeli companies.

The deal drew intense criticism from Jewish groups. UW system President Jay Rothman also took Mone to task over the deal, posting on X that campuses need to remain viewpoint-neutral and make sure actions on campus have consequences. Rothman is trying to stay on good terms with Republicans who control the Legislature in the hopes of securing an $855 million boost for the system in the next state budget.

Republican lawmakers have complained for years that universities have become bastions of liberal thought and have been stifling conservative voices. Some in the GOP have called for federal legislation that would require colleges to protect free speech and punish those who infringe on others’ rights.

Mone announced this summer that he plans to resign next July 1. He has not said specifically why he chose to step down. Like all UW chancellors, he has struggled with financial issues brought on largely by declining enrollment and relatively flat state aid. UW-Milwaukee spokesperson Angelica Duria didn’t immediately respond to a Friday email seeking comment.

Under the new policy, university leaders can issue public statements only on matters that directly affect university operations and their core mission. They must maintain viewpoint neutrality whenever referencing any political or social controversy.

Any expression of support or opposition must be approved by Rothman or the school’s chancellor. Statements expressing solidarity or empathy should be avoided when they imply support for one group’s viewpoint over another.

The policy applies to Rothman, system vice presidents, university chancellors, provosts, vice chancellors, deans, directors, department chairs and anyone else perceived as speaking on behalf of a system institution.

The policy does not apply to faculty or staff when teaching or expressing their expertise of a situation related to their field, although they should be careful when posting such statements on university-owned channels so that they won’t be construed as representing the institution’s position. The policy also doesn’t apply to faculty and staff’s personal statements on non-university-owned channels.

The Wisconsin chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press