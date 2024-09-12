Average rate on a 30-year mortgage falls to 6.20%, its lowest level since February 2023

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage in the U.S. fell this week to its lowest level in 19 months, reflecting a pullback in Treasury yields ahead of an expected interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve next week.

The rate fell to 6.20% from 6.35% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, the rate averaged 7.18%.

The average rate is now the lowest it’s been since February 12, 2023, when it was 6.12%.

Borrowing costs on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, popular with homeowners seeking to refinance their home loan to a lower rate, also eased this week. The average rate fell to 5.27% from 5.47% last week. A year ago, it averaged 6.51%, Freddie Mac said.

Signs of waning inflation and a cooling job market have raised expectations that the Fed will cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time in four years at its meeting of policymakers next week.

By ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writer