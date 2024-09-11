Two people hospitalized after explosion at Kansas State Fair concession trailer

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — Two people are hospitalized and several others suffered minor injuries after a small explosion caused a fire at a Kansas State Fair concession trailer, police and fair officials said.

The explosion happened Tuesday evening at a small trailer selling various types of food at the fair in Hutchinson. Two people were taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, a news release from the state fair said.

Details of their injuries were not immediately released. Several other people suffered minor injuries but declined treatment, fair officials said.

The cause of the explosion was under investigation by the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Hutchinson Fire Department.

The 10-day state fair draws about 350,000 people each year. It concludes Sunday.