US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. Don’t Believe Everything You Think by Joseph Nguyen, narrated by the author (Joseph Nguyen)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. Good Energy by Casey Means, MD, and Calley Means, narrated by Casey Means, MD (Penguin Audio)

4. The Dragon’s Prophecy by Jonathan Cahn, narrated by Lawrence Richardson (Frontline)

5. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

6. Lovely One by Ketanji Brown Jackson, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

7. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

8. Change Your Paradigm, Change Your Life by Bob Proctor, narrated by the author and Dan Strutzel (Ascent Audio)

9. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

10. The Mountain Is You by Brianna Wiest, narrated by Stacey Glemboski (Thought Catalog Books)

Fiction

1. Not Till We Are Lost by Dennis E. Taylor, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Originals)

2. Natural Selection by Elin Hilderbrand, narrated by Erin Bennett (Amazon Original Stories)

3. Passions in Death: An Eve Dallas Novel by J. D. Robb, narrated by Susan Ericksen (Macmillan Audio)

4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. Capture or Kill by Vince Flynn and Don Bentley, narrated by Steven Weber (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

7. Starter Villain by John Scalzi, performed by Wil Wheaton (Audible Studios)

8. The Women by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan and the author (Macmillan Audio)

9. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Colin Donnell and Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. All the Colors of the Dark by Chris Whitaker, narrated by Edoardo Ballerini (Random House Audio)

By The Associated Press