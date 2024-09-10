US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Capture or Kill by Don Bentley & Vince Flynn (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

2. Passions in Death by J. D. Robb (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

3. The Pumpkin Spice Café by Laurie Gilmore (One More Chapter)

4. True Colors by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

6. Clive Cussler Ghost Soldier by Mike Maden (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

8. The Perfect Couple by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown and Company)

9. The Life Impossible by Matt Haig – 9780593489284 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. Don’t Believe Everything You Think: Why Your Thinking Is the Beginning & End of Suffering (Unabridged) by Joseph Nguyen (Audible)

2. It Ends with Us (Unabridged) by Colleen Hoover (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

3. It Starts with Us (Unabridged) by Colleen Hoover (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

4. Capture or Kill (Unabridged) by Don Bentley & Vince Flynn (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

5. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

6. Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health (Unabridged) by MD, Calley Means & Casey Means (Penguin Random House, LLC)

7. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine: A Novel (Unabridged) by Gail Honeyman (Penguin Random House, LLC)

8. The Perfect Couple by Elin Hilderbrand (Hachette Audio )

9. A Court of Thorns and Roses (Court of Thorns and Roses) by Sarah J. Maas (Recorded Books, Inc.)

10. The Women by Kristin Hannah (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

