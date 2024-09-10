An Oregon man is charged in the killing of a nurse days after her wedding

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — A neighbor of an Oregon nurse who was found dead just days after her wedding was arraigned Monday on charges of second-degree murder, kidnapping and abuse of a corpse.

Bryce Schubert, 27, was formally informed in court of the charges against him in the death of Melissa Jubane, 32. Police said early Saturday they had arrested Schubert but have not released details about how they believe he was connected to the case.

Authorities entered Jubane’s name as a missing person in national law enforcement databases on Wednesday after she missed her nursing shift that day. Police failed to find her when they conducted a welfare check at her apartment in the Portland suburb of Beaverton.

Schubert was only visible to the judge and court officials at the front of the courtroom, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. It was unclear whether he appeared on a video screen or in a holding cell with a glass window.

Schubert’s public defender, Greg Scholl, said his client tried to plead not guilty, but that the Washington County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Lemoine said she could not accept it. Court rules do not allow defendants to enter felony pleas before they are indicted by a grand jury, the news organization said.

Neither Scholl, the nonprofit agency Metropolitan Public Defender, nor spokespeople for Washington County and its district attorney’s office immediately responded to emailed questions and voicemails seeking comment.

The Beaverton Police Department said in a statement early Saturday that it had arrested Schubert and charged him with murder in Jubane’s death. Jubane was reported missing on Wednesday after she failed to show up for work at Providence St. Vincent Hospital in Portland.

“This comes as a shock to us all and she is mourned by her co-workers,” Providence said in a statement.

Jubane had just married her partner, Bryan Llantero, in Hawaii in late August, KHON-TV reported. Her mother-in-law told the station that the newlyweds returned to the U.S. mainland on Sept. 1 and enjoyed the Labor Day holiday before Jubane returned to work on Tuesday and Llantero, an active duty U.S. Navy member, reported for work in Washington state.

Police said their investigation linked Schubert to Jubane’s disappearance and that her remains had been found. The statement said authorities were not providing further details to protect the ongoing investigation.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office jail roster showed Schubert remained in custody Monday.

The Oregon Nurses Association planned to hold a vigil for Jubane on Monday evening in a park near the hospital where she worked.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of Melissa during this incredibly difficult time. We stand with our community in mourning and offer our full support to all those impacted by this devastating loss,” the labor union said.