Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, R-Ark.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley; Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C.; Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Jim Himes, D-Conn.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. John Fetterman, D-Pa., and Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

