Man killed after allegedly shooting at North Dakota officers following chase

NEW SALEM, N.D. (AP) — A man who allegedly shot at police officers in North Dakota was killed when officers returned fire, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

The man who died was 43. A state trooper tried to pull him over around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in Bismarck and the man fled, prompting a chase by two troopers and Morton County deputies, the patrol said in a news release.

Spike strips were used to deflate the tires of the suspect’s vehicle and the chase ended on Interstate 94 near New Salem. The patrol said the man shot at officers. Two troopers and a Morton County deputy returned fire, killing the man. A woman who was in the man’s car was not hurt.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into the shooting.