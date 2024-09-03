3 missing in Connecticut town after boating accident

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (AP) — Three people were missing, without life jackets, after a boat they were on reportedly hit a jetty Monday, authorities in Connecticut said.

A major marine incident was underway in Old Saybrook, the North Madison Volunteer Fire Company said on Facebook. They declared the accident “a mass casualty incident” which is described as an incident in which emergency medical services resources, such as personnel and equipment, are overwhelmed by the number and severity of casualties.

There were eight to nine people on the boat, local media outlets reported.

The Guilford dive team was on the scene as well as boats, personel and ambulances from surrounding towns, the fire department said. The Coast Guard and LifeStar, an air ambulance, had helicopters on the scene to assist in the search.

Old Saybrook is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of New Haven.