How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 8/29/2024

Stocks closed with mixed results on Wall Street after some late-day selling.

The S&P 500 was essentially flat after giving up an earlier gain of nearly 1%. The Nasdaq fell 0.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average managed a gain of 243 points, or 0.6%. Nvidia weighed on the market with a drop of 6.4%. Its stellar results for the second quarter failed to meet the lofty expectations of some analysts.

On the economic front, the Commerce Department upgraded its assessment of U.S. economic growth for the second quarter to 3%, compared to a previous estimate of 2.8%.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 0.22 points, or less than 0.1%, to 5,591.96.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 243.63 points, or 0.6%, to 41,335.05.

The Nasdaq composite fell 39.60 points, or 0.2%, to 17,516.43.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 14.35 points, or 0.7%, to 2,202.98.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 42.65 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is up 159.97 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 361.36 points, or 2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 15.72 points, or 0.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 822.13 points, or 17.2%.

The Dow is up 3,645.51 points, or 9.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,505.08 points, or 16.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 175.91 points, or 8.7%.

