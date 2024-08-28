Clear
Breaks in main water pipeline for Grand Canyon prompt shutdown of overnight hotel stays

By AP News

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Visitors won’t be able to stay overnight in hotels at Grand Canyon National Park after a series of breaks in the main pipeline that serves the popular tourist destination.

The restrictions will run throughout the Labor Day holiday, when hotels are near or at capacity, Grand Canyon spokeswoman Joelle Baird said Wednesday.

The Transcanyon Waterline, which supplies water from the canyon for use in the park, experienced four significant breaks, park officials said Wednesday. All park concessions will halt overnight accommodations, including El Tovar, Bright Angel Lodge, Maswik Lodge, and Phantom Ranch, they said.

Overnight hotel accommodations located outside the park in the town of Tusayan will not be impacted, officials said.

