US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. Good Energy by Casey Means, MD, and Calley Means, narrated by Casey Means, MD (Penguin Audio)

2. Imminent by Luis Elizondo, narrated by the author and Christopher Mellon (HarperAudio)

3. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

5. Ego Is the Enemy by Ryan Holiday, narrated by the author (Tim Ferriss Audio)

6. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

7. Forgiving What You Can’t Forget by Lysa TerKeurst, narrated by the author (Thomas Nelson)

8. Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

9. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

10. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

Fiction

1. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Colin Donnell and Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

4. This Is Why We Lied by Karin Slaughter, narrated by Kathleen Early (HarperAudio)

5. The Women by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan and the author (Macmillan Audio)

6. Drop Dead by Lily Chu, performed by Phillipa Soo and John Cho (Audible Originals)

7. All the Colors of the Dark by Chris Whitaker, narrated by Edoardo Ballerini (Random House Audio)

8. The Glitch by Leeanne Slade, performed by Sam Claflin and Daisy Edgar Jones (Audible Originals)

9. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden, narrated by Lauryn Allman (Hachette UK – Bookouture)

10. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld (Penguin Audio)

By The Associated Press