US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

2. This Is Why We Lied by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

3. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

4. Tom Clancy Shadow State by M.P. Woodward (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Shadow of Doubt by Brad Thor (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

6. By Any Other Name by Jodi Picoult (Random House Publishing Group)

7. Betrayal Road by Christine Feehan (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Forever Burning by Kathleen Brooks (Laurens Publishing)

9. Spirit Crossing by William Kent Krueger (Atria Books)

10. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. It Ends with Us (Unabridged) by Colleen Hoover (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

2. It Starts with Us (Unabridged) by Colleen Hoover (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

3. Imminent by Luis Elizondo (HarperCollins Publishers)

4. Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health (Unabridged) by MD, Calley Means & Casey Means (Penguin Random House, LLC)

5. The Inmate by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

6. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

7. This Is Why We Lied by Karin Slaughter (HarperCollins Publishers )

8. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)

9. The Women by Kristin Hannah (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

10. MeatEater’s Campfire Stories: Discoveries, Revelations & Near Misses (Unabridged)by Steven Rinella (Penguin Random House, LLC)

