Former Alabama prosecutor found guilty of abusing position for sex

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama prosecutor was found guilty of six corruption charges on Thursday for soliciting sexual favors from at least three women who he was also prosecuting for crimes.

Houston County former Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson was accused of using his role as a prosecutor to ask for sexual photos on multiple occasions and to hire a sex worker on at least one occasion. Johnson also previously served as a Houston County Sheriff’s Department deputy.

One of the women testified that Johnson demanded that she help him hire a sex worker while she was out on bond, according to News4. In her testimony, the woman said that she “would’ve done anything that man wanted,” because he could influence whether she would go back to jail.

Prosecutors from the state Attorney General’s office could not be reached for comment.

The Houston County jury found Johnson guilty on three counts of soliciting anything for a corrupt purpose, and three counts of intentional use of office for personal gain. The six charges include three felonies and three misdemeanors.

Attorneys for Johnson could not be reached for comment by email on Friday morning but argued in court that the former prosecutor’s behavior was improper but not criminal.

Johnson was taken into custody by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office ahead of a sentencing hearing. His lawyers have requested that Johnson get released on bond and cited his health problems.