10 dogs are found dead at a home in Mississippi, and a man has been arrested

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A man has been arrested after 10 dogs were found dead, still attached to their collars and chains, at a home in Mississippi, authorities said.

Deputies responding to a tip went to a home Aug. 4, found nobody home and notified investigators, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. Authorities were granted a warrant and found the 10 dead dogs dead, according to the news release.

An additional 20 dogs, many appearing malnourished, were taken to a veterinarian’s office.

A 47-year-old man was later arrested on 10 counts of animal cruelty, the sheriff’s department said.