US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

2. Shadow of Doubt by Brad Thor (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

3. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

4. Arkangel by James Rollins (William Morrow)

5. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

6. The Lost Coast by Jesse Kellerman & Jonathan Kellerman (Random House Publishing Group)

7. Fire and Blood by Doug Wheatley & George R.R. Martin (Random House Publishing Group)

8. The Things We Do for Love by Kristin Hannah (Random House Publishing Group)

9. Fire and Bones by Kathy Reichs (Scribner)

10. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Henry Holt and Co.)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. It Ends with Us (Unabridged) by Colleen Hoover (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

2. It Starts with Us (Unabridged) by Colleen Hoover (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

3. Shadow of Doubt (Unabridged) by Brad Thor (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

4. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

5. The Art of Power (Unabridged) by Nancy Pelosi (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

6. The Teacher by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

7. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)

8. The Women by Kristin Hannah (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

9. A Court of Thorns and Roses (Court of Thorns and Roses) by Sarah J. Maas (Recorded Books, Inc.)

10. The Way of the Superior Man (Unabridged) by David Deida (Audible)

