Greek customs agents seize more than 90 kilograms of cocaine from a ship that originated in Ecuador

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Customs agents have seized around 93 kilograms (205 pounds) of cocaine at the port in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, authorities said.

The cocaine was found on a ship that had sailed from Ecuador to Thessaloniki carrying bananas, which would then be delivered over land to Romania by a French company, according to Greece’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue, or IAPR, which oversees customs operations.

Customs agents X-rayed a container and found 80 packages hidden inside the container’s cooling mechanism, IAPR said in a statement released late Friday.

“Inspectors immediately impounded the drugs and the container and handed over the drugs to the police … the investigation to track down the recipients of the drugs continues,” the statement said.

The estimated street value of the cocaine was more than 2.9 million euros ($3.16 million), authorities said.