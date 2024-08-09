Trade Desk, Expedia rise; Capri Holdings, Five9 fall, Friday, 8/9/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

The Trade Desk Inc., up $11.03 to $99.30.

The digital-advertising platform beat Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings forecasts.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., up $6.04 to $144.82.

The publisher of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter earnings forecasts.

Expedia Group Inc., up $12.04 to $130.01.

The online travel company’s second-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Akamai Technologies Inc., up $9.94 to $101.51.

The cloud services provider beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Pitney Bowes Inc., up 61 cents to $6.29.

The mailing equipment and software company beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings forecasts.

Doximity Inc., up $9.94 to $35.60.

The medical social networking site raised its revenue forecast for the fiscal year.

Carpi Holdings Ltd., down $1.56 to $30.54.

The owner of Michael Kors and Versace reported fiscal first-quarter earnings that were far short of analysts’ forecasts.

Five9 Inc., down $11.25 to $31.22.

The provider of cloud-based software to call centers trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.