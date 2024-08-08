Defending champion US women’s volleyball team beats Brazil in semifinal thriller at Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Karch Kiraly’s reigning Olympic champion U.S. women’s volleyball team will get its shot at a repeat gold medal. And it took every extra hustle play by every American on the floor against the mighty Brazilians.

As Brazil’s fans waved flags, chanted and sang from every corner of South Paris Arena, the U.S. women edged their fellow world powerhouse in a five-set thriller on Thursday, a compelling rematch of their Tokyo final won in straight sets by the U.S.

That was the Americans’ first Olympic title, and now they can make it two in a row.

Brazil got within 12-10 in the fifth before the U.S. held on for the victory, 25-23, 18-25, 25-15, 23-25, 15-11.

When Kathryn Plummer’s winning spike closed it out, the Americans huddled together in a huge group hug and bounced on the court in celebration.

They will play in Sunday’s Olympic final while Brazil will go for bronze Saturday against the loser of the late match between top-ranked Italy and No. 3 Turkey.

The Brazilians haven’t won gold since the London Games 12 years ago.

Brazil led 5-3 and was 10 points from taking the first-to-15 fifth set when the Americans rallied to tie it at 6-all and momentarily went ahead on Jordan Thompson’s spike.

Both teams pulled off incredible saves close to the floor or even well out of bounds near their own benches to keep long points alive — and one fifth-set rally lasted more than 30 seconds.

The stands shook all afternoon with chants of “Bra-zil!” and “Monster Block!”

Brazil, ranked second in the world, two spots above the Americans, now has one last opportunity to reach the podium.

Many of these women have been battling it out under the lights of the big world stage for more than a decade now.

Brazil middle blocker Thaísa is 37, and she was the second-oldest on the court behind four-time U.S. Olympian Jordan Larson, who will be 38 in October.

Both sides realize they make each other better — and do so much for growing the game globally.

Almost three months ago during Volleyball Nations League play, Kiraly had the U.S. team in Rio de Janeiro when Brazilian coach Zé Roberto asked him about a possible scrimmage before the Paris Olympics.

“We have a good relationship, I get along really well with him,” Kiraly said. “I have huge respect for him.”

Kiraly and Roberto ultimately decided to do it, as long as their teams weren’t in the same group for the early matches in France. Once the pools were announced in June and their teams didn’t have to face off right away, they made it happen.

On July 23, Brazil visited the Americans’ training center for four sets — some with their top lineups, some with the reserves to give those women key court time and practice before the matches that mattered.

Kiraly made a lineup change after the team’s five-set defeat to China on July 29 to open group stage play, moving veterans Larson and Kelsey Robinson Cook to reserve roles and bringing in Avery Skinner and Plummer. The Americans bounced back to beat Serbia two days later.

The U.S., which earned a disappointing bronze at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games despite being No. 1 in the world, jumped to leads of 5-0 and 8-3, but Brazil fought right back and the teams traded points for much of the initial set. Brazil took its first lead on a block by Carol against Plummer for a 16-15 edge.

Brazil built a 19-16 lead before the Americans pulled ahead 21-19 then Brazil got back to 21-all.

Plummer scored consecutive points in the attack to secure the first set 25-23.

That was just a preview of a match that would go the distance.

“It’s going to be two heavyweights going at it,” Kiraly said ahead of time.

And oh how spot on he was.

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer