CVS Health cuts its 2024 forecast a third time, dragged down by health insurance struggles

CVS Health has chopped its 2024 forecast for a third time as the health care giant continues to struggles with its health insurance business.

The leader of that segment, Executive Vice President Brian Kane, has left the company, CVS said Wednesday, and CEO Karen Lynch is taking over leadership of the insurance business.

CVS Health now expects adjusted per-share earnings for the year to be between $6.40 and $6.65. The company in May cut its per-share expectations to at least $7.

Wall Street had been expecting per-share earnings of $6.96, according to FactSet.

CVS Health had adjusted earnings of $1.83 per share on $91.2 billion in revenue for the second quarter. Analysts projected earnings of $1.73 per share on $91.41 billion in revenue.

CVS Health Corp. runs one of the nation’s largest drugstore chains and a huge pharmacy benefit management business that operates prescription drug coverage for big clients like insurers and employers. It also covers more than 26 million people with health insurance through its Aetna arm.

Shares of the Woonsocket, Rhode Island, company slipped in pre-market trading. The stock has already shed a quarter of their value and fallen below $60 so far this year while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed about 10%.

The Associated Press