US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

2. Hard to Kill by James Patterson & Mike Lupica (Little, Brown and Company)

3. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Henry Holt and Co.)

4. Running Blind by Lee Child (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

6. What Have You Done? by Shari Lapena (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

8. Renewal After Dark by Marie Force (HTJB, Inc.)

9. Slow Dance by Rainbow Rowell (William Morrow)

10. Swan Song by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown and Company)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. It Ends with Us (Unabridged) by Colleen Hoover (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales)

2. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

3. Hillbilly Elegy by J. D. Vance (HarperCollins Publishers)

4. Slow Dance by Rainbow Rowell (HarperCollins Publishers)

5. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)

6. It Starts with Us (Unabridged) by Colleen Hoover (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales)

7. The Women by Kristin Hannah (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC)

8. What Have You Done?: A Novel (Unabridged) by Shari Lapena (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. A Court of Thorns and Roses (Court of Thorns and Roses) by Sarah J. Maas (Recorded Books, Inc.)

10. Saving Emma by Allen Eskens (Hachette Audio)

