CSX, Caterpillar rise; ZoomInfo, Teradata fall, Tuesday, 8/6/2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:
Caterpillar Inc., up $9.64 to $326.44.
The construction equipment company and economic bellwether beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings forecasts.
CSX Corp., up 86 cents to $33.86.
The freight railroad’s second-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
Palantir Technologies Inc., up $2.50 to $26.59.
The software company raised its revenue forecast for the year.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., up $6.40 to $86.87.
The drug developer raised its revenue forecast for the year.
Lucid Group Inc., up 9 cents to $3.09.
The electric vehicle maker announced a $1.5 billion commitment from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., down $1.79 to $8.01.
The software company trimmed its earnings forecast for the year.
Yum China Holdings Inc., up $3.57 to $33.37.
The operator of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut restaurants in China beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings forecasts.
Teradata Corp., down $4.10 to $25.05.
The data management company trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.