How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 7/30/2024

More drops for Big Tech stocks kept U.S. stock indexes in check Tuesday.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.5% Tuesday although most stocks within it rose. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 203 points, and the Nasdaq composite fell 1.3%.

PayPal and JetBlue Airways rallied after delivering stronger results for the latest quarter than expected. But Microsoft slid as investors waited for its latest profit report, which arrived after the closing bell. Many other Big Tech stocks also slid. Treasury yields eased ahead of a decision on interest rates by the Federal Reserve due Wednesday.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 27.10 points, or 0.5%, to 5,436.44.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 203.40 points, or 0.5%, to 40,743.33.

The Nasdaq composite fell 222.78 points, or 1.3%, to 17,147.42.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 7.81 points, or 0.3%, to 2,243.14.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 22.66 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is up 153.99 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 210.47 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 16.93 points, or 0.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 666.61 points, or 14%.

The Dow is up 3,053.79 points, or 8.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,136.07 points, or 14.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 216.07 points, or 10.7%.

The Associated Press