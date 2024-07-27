Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Govs. Wes Moore, D-Md., J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., and Chris Sununu, R-N.H.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Preempted by coverage of the Olympics.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., and Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M.; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn.; Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.