Ford 2Q net income falls 4.7% as pretax profits drop at combustion engine unit due to warranty costs

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co.’s second-quarter net income fell 4.7% from a year ago as the company’s combustion engine unit posted a pretax loss due to higher warranty costs.

The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker said Wednesday it made $1.83 billion from April through June, compared with $1.92 billion a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, Ford made 47 cents per share, short of industry analysts’ estimates of 68 cents, according to FactSet.

The automaker reported $47.8 billion in revenue for the quarter, a 6.3% increase over the $44.95 billion in the second quarter of 2023.

Ford’s second quarter sales in the U.S., its most lucrative market, rose just under 1% to more than 532,000 vehicles.

This story has been updated to correct the headline to read that Ford’s combustion engine unit’s pretax profit dropped but it did not post a loss.

By TOM KRISHER

AP Auto Writer