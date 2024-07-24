Netanyahu looks to boost US support in speech to Congress, but faces protests and lawmaker boycotts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks before Congress Wednesday in hopes of bolstering U.S. support for continuing Israel’s fight against Hamas and other adversaries, even as the Biden administration is urging him to focus on closing a deal ending the devastating nine-month war in Gaza.

Netanyahu is assured a warm welcome from Republican lawmakers who arranged his speech in the House chamber, an appearance making him the first foreign leader to address a joint meeting of Congress four times, surpassing Winston Churchill.

But many Democrats and independents plan to boycott his appearance. The most notable absences will be behind Netanyahu as Vice President Kamala Harris, who serves as president of the Senate and traditionally would sit behind whatever dignitary is speaking, says a long-scheduled trip will keep her away. The next Democrat in line, Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, is declining to attend.

Republicans targeted the absence of Harris — the new Democratic front-runner for the presidency — as a sign of disloyalty to an ally. But Donald Trump’s running-mate, JD Vance, said campaigning would also make him a no-show for the Israeli leader’s speech.

And outside the Capitol, demonstrators angry over the deaths of nearly 40,000 Palestinians, or over Netanyahu’s inability to free Israeli and American hostages, are promising massive protests.

In anticipation, House Speaker Mike Johnson warned of a “zero-tolerance policy” for any signs of disturbances in the Capitol building. “It is our tradition to acknowledge every guest speaker’s right to free expression even if we disagree with their viewpoint,” the Louisiana Republican wrote to members Tuesday.

Johnson arranged the address, an honor that marks both the two countries’ historically warm bonds and the political weight that support for Israel has long carried in U.S. politics. But the attention for the visit has been diminished some by American political turmoil of recent weeks, including the assassination attempt against Trump and President Joe Biden’s decision not to seek another term.

Netanyahu hopes to project the image of a tough, respected statesman for an increasingly critical domestic audience back home in Israel. That may be difficult given the wide division among Americans over Netanyahu’s conduct of the war.

Many Democrats who support Israel but have been critical of Netanyahu see the address as a Republican effort to cast itself as the party most loyal to Israel and to provide the prime minister with a much-needed political reprieve.

“I don’t know all the motivations for Speaker Johnson initiating the invitation but clearly he wanted to throw a political lifeline to Netanyahu whose popularity is very low in Israel right now,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen, among the dozens of Democrats set to boycott, said Tuesday.

Netanyahu also is to meet with Biden and Harris on Thursday, and Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Friday.

The United States is Israel’s most important ally, arms supplier and source of military aid as Israel battles to break Hamas since the group attacked Israel on Oct. 7. Netanyahu’s visit is his first abroad since the war started, and comes under the shadow of arrest warrants sought against him by the International Criminal Court over alleged Israel war crimes against Palestinians. The United States does not recognize the ICC.

Netanyahu says his aims for the U.S. visit are to press for freeing hostages held by Hamas and other militants in Gaza, to build support for continuing Israel’s battle against the group, and to argue for continuing to confront Hezbollah in Lebanon and other Iranian-allied groups in the region. The U.S., France and others are seeking to calm border fighting between Hezbollah and Israel, fearing a larger war.

Netanyahu in his speech also may address a new China-brokered deal between Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah to form a government together. The agreement was an attempt to resolve a rivalry that could make it even harder for Palestinians to secure a role governing Gaza whenever the war ends. Israel immediately denounced the pact, and State Department spokesman Matthew Miller called Hamas a terror group that should have no role in governing Palestinians.

Some Democrats are wary about Netanyahu, who used a 2015 joint address to Congress to denounce then-President Barack Obama’s pending nuclear deal with Iran. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has said he does not expect Wednesday’s speech to be a repeat of 2015’s.

As the prime minister speaks, multiple protests are planned in and around the Capitol. The largest is set for Wednesday morning, with organizers planning to march around the Capitol demanding Netanyahu’s arrest on war crimes charges. Relatives of Israeli hostages are planning a vigil on the National Mall.

___

Associated Press writer Stephen Groves contributed to this report.

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press