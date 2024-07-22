How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 7/22/2024

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Monday, clawing back some of the losses from their worst week since April. The S&P 500 rose 1.1%, breaking a three-day losing streak. It was the first gain for the benchmark index since it set an all-time high on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 1.6%. The gains were broad, with more than three quarters of the stocks in the S&P 500 closing higher, although tech stocks accounted for much of the rally. Nvidia rose 4.8%.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 59.41 points, or 1.1%, to 5,564.41.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 127.91 points, or 0.3%, to 40,415.44

The Nasdaq composite rose 280.63 points, or 1.6%, to 18,007.57.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 36.30 points, or 1.7%, to 2,220.65.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 794.58 points, or 16.7%.

The Dow is up 2,725.90 points, or 7.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,996.22 points, or 20%.

The Russell 2000 is up 193.58 points, or 9.6%.

The Associated Press