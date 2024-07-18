Domino’s Pizza, Beyond Meat fall; Chuy’s, Warner Bros. rise; Thursday, 7/18/2024
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:
Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (CHUY), up $12.13 to $37.40.
The Tex-Mex chain agreed to be acquired by Darden Restaurants in a deal valuing the company at $605 million.
Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ), down $61.38 to $411.89.
The pizza chain suspended a forecast of the number of stores it will open globally over the long term.
D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI), up $16.45 to $173.96.
The homebuilder reported stronger profit and revenue for the spring than analysts expected.
Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND), down 72 cents to $6.45.
The plant-based food maker is discussing a balance-sheet restructuring with bondholders, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
Discover Financial Services (DFS), up $2.15 to $143.56.
The credit card company’s quarterly results easily surpassed analysts’ estimates.
Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD), up 47 cents to $8.80.
The owner of CNN and HBO is drafting a plan to split up, the Financial Times reported.
Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK), down $2.68 to $37.35.
The airline lowered its full-year earnings forecast.
Leslie’s Inc. (LESL), down $1.49 to $2.59.
The pool and spa care company predicted results for its current quarter that were far below what the market was expecting.
The Associated Press