Macy’s, Burberry fall; Trump Media, Tesla rise, Monday, 7/15/2024
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT), up $10.67 to $41.56.
A federal judge dismissed the stolen documents case against Donald Trump just days after a weekend assassination attempt on the former president.
Macy’s Inc. (M), down $2.53 to $16.54.
The iconic New York department store chain tumbled after it said it’s terminating monthslong buyout talks with investment firms Arkhouse and Brigade.
Burberry Group plc (BURBY), down $1.89 to $9.89.
The British luxury fashion house appointed a new chief executive and warned it expects to record an operating loss in the first half.
BlackRock Inc. (BLK), up $4.03 to $832.
The New York-based asset management company beat Wall Street’s second-quarter profit forecast.
Apple Inc. (AAPL), up $5.47 to $236.01.
The iPhone maker jumped after reports of strong sales growth in India led to analyst upgrades to its price target.
Goldman Sachs (GS), up $7.21 to $487.62.
The New York investment bank posted a massive 150% jump in second quarter profits.
SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG), fell $3.73 to $27.92.
The photovoltaic products maker said it’s laying off another 400 employees as revenue falls.
Tesla Inc. (TSLA), up $15.02 to $263.25.
CEO Elon Musk endorsed Donald Trump for president following an attempted assassination of the former president.