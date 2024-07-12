Clear
A fourth person dies after truck plowed into a July Fourth party in NYC

By AP News
Fatal Crash Manhattan

NEW YORK (AP) — A fourth person has died after a driver crashed his pickup truck into a Fourth of July gathering in New York City, police said.

Emily Ruiz, 30, died Tuesday of injuries she sustained when a truck plowed into a group celebrating the holiday in a park on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, police announced Thursday.

Three victims were initially pronounced dead after the crash, and several others were injured.

Daniel Hyden, 44, of Monmouth, New Jersey, has been charged with crimes including aggravated vehicular homicide, assault, manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

Tim Pruitt, a lawyer with the Legal Aid Society, which is representing Hyden, said Hyden “is entitled to the presumption of innocence and a zealous defense.”

