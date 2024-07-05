Amazon, Macy’s rise; Robinhood Markets, APA fall, Friday, 7/5/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), up $2.33 to $199.92.

The online retail giant will hold a minority stake in the company resulting from HBC’s buyout of Neiman Marcus Group.

Macy’s Inc. (M), up $1.64 to $19.57.

Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management reportedly raised their offer for the department store chain.

Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD),up 30 cents to $17.60.

The gold and copper miner rose with prices for the metals.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD), down 39 cents to $22.50.

The securities trading platform slipped along with companies tied closely to cryptocurrency activity, as bitcoin fell.

APA Corp. (APA), down 70 cents to $28.73.

The oil and natural gas company fell along with prices for natural gas.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), up $8.76 to $172.66.

The chipmaker gained ground along with some other big companies tied to artificial intelligence technology.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), down $2.48 to $205.06.

Several big banks slipped ahead of their upcoming earnings reports, which kick off the bulk of earnings season next week.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL), down $1.22 to $46.18.

The airline will be the first among its major competitors to report financial results next week.