Tesla, Archer Aviation rise; Eli Lilly falls, Tuesday, 7/2/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Paramount Global (PARA), up 23 cents to $10.38.

Digital-media conglomerate IAC is reportedly considering a bid to take control of the owner of CBS and Paramount Studio.

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY), down $15.73 to $898.64.

President Joe Biden called on pharmaceutical companies to lower diabetes and weight-loss drug prices.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA), up $17.67 to $227.53.

The electric vehicle maker’s second-quarter deliveries beat analysts’ forecasts.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR), up 24 cents to $3.66.

The maker of electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft received a $55 million investment from Stellantis.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA), down 33 cents to $115.62.

The U.S. will pay the vaccine maker $176 million to develop an mRNA-based pandemic flu vaccine.

Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL). up $6.81 to $506.33.

The software company signed an agreement with the Arizona Supreme Court for wider use of its technology.

Southern Copper Corp. (SCCO), up 27 cents to $108.91.

The copper producer rose along with prices for the base metal.

MSC Industrial Direct Co. (MSM), up 82 cents to $79.05.

The distributor of industrial tools and supplies’ delivered third-quarter earnings in line with its preannouncement.