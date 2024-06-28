Nike, Kura Sushi fall; Infinera, Protagonist Therapeutics rise, Friday, 6/28/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

Nike Inc., down $18.82 to $75.37.

The global sportswear giant expects its revenue will slip during the current fiscal year.

Infinera Corp., up 83 cents to $6.09.

Nokia is buying the communications equipment maker for about $2.3 billion.

Kura Sushi USA Inc., down $19.30 to $63.09.

The sushi chain gave investors a disappointing fiscal third-quarter financial update.

Accolade Inc., down $2.81 to $3.58.

The healthcare technology company cut its revenue forecast for the fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., up $2.77 to $34.65.

The biopharmaceutical company will join the S&P Small-Cap 600 on July 3.

PTC Therapeutics Inc., down $4.08 to $30.58.

European regulators rejected the biopharmaceutical company’s Duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., up 28 cents to $48.60.

The copper miner gained ground along with prices for the base metal.

Crown Crafts Inc., up 23 cents to $5.23.

The maker of infant and toddler bedding reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue gains.