Walgreens, International Paper fall; McCormick, Apogee rise Thursday, 6/27/2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., down $3.47 to $12.19.
The drugstore chain cut its earnings forecast for the year.
McCormick & Co., up $2.93 to $70.60.
The spices and seasonings company beat analysts’ fiscal second-quarter earnings forecasts.
International Paper Co., down $3.36 to $43.25.
Pulp and paper company Suzano said it will end its pursuit to buy the global paper and packaging company
SM Energy Co., down $5.07 to $43.35.
The oil and gas company is buying the Uinta Basin oil and gas assets from XCL Resources for about $2.55 billion.
Apogee Enterprises Inc., up $4.81 to $64.06.
The glass products company raised its fiscal year earnings forecast.
Levi Strauss & Co., down $3.56 to $19.56.
The jeans maker’s earnings forecast for its fiscal year is below of analysts’ expectations.
BlackBerry Ltd., up 24 cents to $2.45.
The cybersecurity software and services beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter earnings forecasts.
RH, up $20.11 to $239.30.
CEO Gary Friedman’s bought $10 million of the furniture and housewares company’s stock.