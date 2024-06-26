General Mills, Worthington fall; FedEx, Rivian rise, Wednesday, 6/26/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

FedEx Corp. (FDX), up $36.73 to $293.11.

The package delivery service’s fiscal fourth-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

General Mills Inc. (GIS), down $3.24 to $64.02.

The maker of Cheerios and Yoplait yogurt reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue that fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

UniFirst Corp. (UNF), up $20.53 to $175.

The uniform provider beat Wall Street’s fiscal third-quarter earnings forecasts.

Daktronics Inc. (DAKT), up $2.34 to $13.26.

The video display maker’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (WOR), down $2 to $48.16.

The metal manufacturer’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN), up $3.24 to $15.20.

Volkswagen agreed to invest $1 billion in the electric vehicle maker immediately, with the potential of much more.

Grindr Inc. (GRND), up $1.46 to $11.71.

The dating app raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Newmont Corp. (NEM), down 44 cents to $41.46.

The gold miner fell along with prices for the precious metal.