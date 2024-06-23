Clear
Maryland officials investigating apparent murder of 80-year-old incarcerated man

By AP News

CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — Maryland police are investigating the apparent murder of an 80-year-old man incarcerated in state prison over the weekend, officials said Sunday.

Inmate Ralph Ruark was declared dead just before 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland, state police said in a news release. Officials did not disclose how Ruark died.

Officials said Ruark was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Baltimore to determine the cause of death, after which the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was called in to lead the investigation, which is ongoing.

Once completed, the investigation’s findings will be presented to the Allegany County State’s Attorney’s Office, state police said.

