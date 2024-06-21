Sarepta Therapeutics, Ryan Specialty rise; Autodesk, Trump Media fall, Friday, 6/21/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., up $39.63 to $163.13.

U.S. regulators approved the company’s treatment for children with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., down $1.25 to $25.50.

The owner of Donald Trump’s Truth Social has lost half its value since the former president was convicted in a case involving hush money paid to a porn actor.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc., up $3.84 to $59.20.

The specialty insurance firm is being added to the S&P MidCap 400 index.

Asana Inc., up $1.15 to $12.52.

The work management software company announced a $150 million stock buyback program.

FactSet Research Systems Inc., up $14.87 to $423.22.

The financial data provider’s earnings came in well ahead of analysts’ forecasts.

Autodesk Inc., down $3.50 to $240.01.

A court denied an investor’s motion to expedite a lawsuit that could have delayed the software company’s shareholder meeting.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc., up 44 cents to $3.95.

The car rental company increased an upcoming bond offering to $1 billion.

CarMax Inc., up 50 cents to $71.86.

The used car chain delivered profit for the latest quarter that edged past analysts’ expectations.