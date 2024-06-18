US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

3. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

4. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

5. Right Thing, Right Now by Ryan Holiday, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

6. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

7. Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

8. Chaos by Tom O’Neill and Dan Piepenbring, narrated by Kevin Stillwell (Hachette Audio)

9. The Mountain Is You by Brianna Wiest, narrated by Stacey Glemboski (Thought Catalog Books)

10. The Four Agreements by don Miguel Ruiz, narrated by Peter Coyote (Amber Allen Publishing Inc.)

Fiction

1. The Housemaid Is Watching by Freida McFadden, narrated by Lauryn Allman and Ina Marie Smith (Hachette UK – Bookouture)

2. The Women by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan and the author (Macmillan Audio)

3. Eruption by Michael Crichton and James Patterson, narrated by Scott Brick (Little, Brown & Company)

4. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

5. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

6. You Like It Darker by Stephen King, narrated by Will Patton and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

7. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

8. Funny Story by Emily Henry, narrated by Julia Whelan (Penguin Audio)

9. Swan Song by Elin Hilderbrand, narrated by Erin Bennett and the author (Little, Brown & Company)

10. Mad Love by Wendy Walker, performed by Julia Whelan, Alexis Bledel, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Finn Wittrock, Damon Daunno and Elizabeth Evans (Audible Originals)

By The Associated Press