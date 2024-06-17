Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $1.88 to $80.33 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for August delivery rose $1.63 to $84.25 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 5 cents to $2.45 a gallon. July heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.48 a gallon. July natural gas fell 9 cents to $2.79 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $20.10 to $2,329 per ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 8 cents to $29.39 per ounce, and July copper fell 5 cents to $4.45 per pound.

The dollar rose to 157.72 yen from 157.29 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0735 from $1.0700.

The Associated Press