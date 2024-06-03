Autodesk, Coherent rise; Waste Management, Hertz Global fall, Monday, 6/3/2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:
Waste Management Inc. (WM), down $8.40 to $202.33.
The garbage and recycling hauler is buying Stericycle in a deal worth about $7.2 billion.
Autodesk Inc. (ADSK), up $12.49 to $214.09.
The design software company gave investors an encouraging financial update.
Boston Beer Co. (SAM), down $12.67 to $301.
Japanese beverage giant Suntory reportedly denied that it was in talks to buy the brewer of Sam Adams beer.
Coherent Corp. (COHR), up $9.72 to $66.78.
The Laser and optics manufacturer named Jim Anderson as its CEO.
Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ), down 37 cents to $3.99.
The car rental company named Scott M. Haralson as its new chief financial officer.
Becton Dickinson and Co. (BDX), up $6.62 to $238.59.
The medical device maker is buying Edwards Lifesciences’ critical care product group for $4.2 billion.
Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK), up 56 cents to $258.09.
The industrial equipment and software maker announced more collaborations with chipmaker Nvidia.
JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU), up 4 cents to $5.63.
The airline gave investors an encouraging update to its financial forecasts.