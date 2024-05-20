Norwegian Cruise Line, Wix.com rise; Cushman & Wakefield, Target fall, Monday, 5/20/2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:
Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI), up $2.03 to $71.05.
Elliott Investment Management has reportedly taken a large stake in the diversified technology and industrial company.
Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS), up $5.02 to $19.59.
The telehealth company announced expanded access to weight-loss medication, including GLP-1 injections.
Wix.com Ltd. (WIX), up $31.41 to $167.09.
The cloud-based web development company beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX), up $3.61 to $47.55.
SouthState Corp. is buying the bank holding company for about $2 billion in an all-stock deal.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), up $1.32 to $17.07.
The cruise line raised its earnings forecast for the year.
Cushman & Wakefield (CWK), down 20 cents to $11.52.
The commercial real estate company announced a stock offering of 26.5 million shares through J.P. Morgan.
Target Corp. (TGT), down $2.53 to $157.60.
The retailer plans on cutting prices on thousands of consumer basics this summer.
United States Steel Corp. (X), up 87 cents to $36.78.
Nippon Steel is reportedly stepping up efforts to complete its buyout of the steelmaker.