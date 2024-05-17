How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 5/17/2024

U.S. stocks drifted to a mostly higher close on Wall Street, marking their fourth winning week in a row. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% to close above 40,000 points for the first time. It briefly traded above that level a day earlier. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.1%. GameStop sank, giving back more of its huge gains from early in the week, after predicting a loss of up to $37 million for its latest quarter and announcing that it would sell up to 45 million shares of stock to raise cash.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 6.17 points, or 0.1%, to 5,303.27.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 134.21 points, or 0.3%, to 40,003.59.

The Nasdaq composite fell 12.35 points, or 0.1%, to 16,685.97.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 0.53 points, or less than 0.1%, to 2,095.72.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 80.59 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is up 490.75 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 345.10 points, or 2.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 35.94 points, or 1.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 533.44 points, or 11.2%.

The Dow is up 2,314.054 points, or 6.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,674.61 points, or 11.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 68.64 points, or 3.4%.

The Associated Press