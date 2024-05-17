Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 83 cents to $80.06 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for July delivery rose 71 cents to $83.98 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 3 cents to $2.57 a gallon. June heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.49 a gallon. June natural gas rose 13 cents to $2.63 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $31.90 to $2,417.40 per ounce. Silver for July delivery rose $1.38 to $31.26 per ounce, and July copper rose 17 cents to $5.05 per pound.

The dollar rose to 155.69 yen from 155.34 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0875 from $1.0871.

The Associated Press